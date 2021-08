Though Sophie Flay is best known to the general public as the daughter of celebrity chef, television presenter, and restaurateur Bobby Flay, the 25-year-old has actually made quite a name for herself on her own. But, before you go scouring the web for an SF food blog (she told People she does genuinely enjoy trying different things), you should know Flay hasn't exactly planned on following in her father's chef footsteps. In fact, instead of cultivating a career where she's surrounded by pots and pans, the young Flay has built her own following through her work as an on-air community journalist.