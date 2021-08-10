Riley Busby’s Room Makeover Stirs Drama: What About The Other Quints?

Adam and Danielle Busby stirred some serious drama with a post about Riley Busby’s room makeover. It was just yesterday that they took to their It’s A Buzz World Instagram account to share a photo of Riley’s bedroom. The post stirred up TONS of drama and controversy in the comments. One of the biggest questions that kept coming up was simple: What about the other Busby quints? Did they get bedroom makeovers too? Likewise, fans also still seem to have a serious issue with Riley being the only quint with her own room.