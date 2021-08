The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night. The Dodgers are coming off a 5-0 victory over the Phillies in the first game of the series last night and will look for their seventh win in their last nine with a win tonight. As for the Phillies, they will look to bounce back at home and will look to put some runs on the board, they are 8-0 when they score four or more runs.