Help build one of America’s best public media operations at the University of Florida and the UF College of Journalism and Communications. WUFT-TV/FM, WUFT Classic and GHQ make up part of the University of Florida’s Division of Media Properties and the foundation on which the College of Journalism and Communications prepares the next generation of journalists and media professionals. WUFT-TV/FM is looking for the next underwriting/sales superstar to join our team and to help provide the revenue and fuel that makes this engine go! The ideal candidate has experience in selling underwriting to businesses in support of public media and wants to work at an incredible institution like the University of Florida.