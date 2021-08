With over 3,000 servers spread across 160 locations in 94 different countries, ExpressVPN offers one of the largest networks of any virtual private network (VPN) provider out there and this is one of the many reasons it is our top pick for the best VPN. It also has apps for all major platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux as well as detailed manual setup guides for Apple TV, Fire TV, Playstation, Chromebooks and more.