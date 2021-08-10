Cancel
Mastodon Added as Headliner at Psycho Las Vegas 2021

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal festival Psycho Las Vegas announced their new headliner, Mastodon, today. The change of lineup is caused by the recent visa troubles some bands faced, ultimately leading them to be unable to attend. The previous headlining slot was occupied by the Norwegian black metal band, Emperor. The festival is going...

music.mxdwn.com

