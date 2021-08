Boeing's Starliner capsule is still under repair as the company works to figure out what's going on with its faulty valves. Following a multitude of delays, Starliner has no new launch date set for its Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission to the International Space Station as Boeing teams continue to "work around the clock" to fix the valve issues that grounded the craft last week and continue to delay a liftoff, the company announced in a statement today (Aug. 12). So far, teams have repaired nine of the craft's 13 problematic valves.