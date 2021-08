As of 7/26/2021 the CDC guidelines data verified that “symptomatic and Covid-19 related hospitalizations or fatal vaccine breakthrough cases reported to the CDC” were 4,641 and 934 respectively. Considering that over 163 million people were fully vaccinated at that time, this is great news for everyone who is vaccinated. (Of course it’s heartbreaking news for the afflicted) This is very dramatic data that should encourage many more people to get the vaccine. (wish the CDC promoted this info more effectively) Plus the CDC guidelines imply that Covid-19 recovery cases are also a significant positive. (A negative test or verified Covid-19 recovery allowed re-entry to the U.S.) The last guideline bullet point stated that after you are fully vaccinated you can return to your usual activities as they were before the pandemic.