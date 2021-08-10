Cancel
Virginia State

5-year-old Virginia boy dies after being left in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 5-year-old Virginia boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car, authorities said.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in Springfield.

Lt. John Lieb, a spokesperson for the Fairfax Police Department, said the child was being taken home with his siblings when he was left in the vehicle, WUSA reported. It is unclear what caused the child to be left behind or how long he was in the vehicle, the television station reported.

Lieb said officers performed CPR on the unconscious child, who was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, WRC reported.

The heat index in Springfield and the Washington, D.C., metro area soared past 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to the television station.

“Our heart breaks for this family,” Lieb told WUSA.

According to a news release from KidsandCars.org, the child’s death was the 12th hot car fatality nationwide this year and the first in Virginia.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been at least 883 child hot car deaths in the U.S. since 1998, WJLA reported.

