WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Shocking Social Media Thriller SHOOK – A Shudder Original

It’s ambitious to say such things, but many people take a look at Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and the star power they bring to the screen and get a bit overwhelmed. It’s entirely possible that the biggest movie Netflix has ever committed to might do everything they’re hoping for and more, and it’s expected that things will be hyped out of control. But those of us that don’t have as much invested are going to be content to sit back and wait to see if everything that’s being said is going to come to fruition or, just playing devil’s advocate, things might fall short and people will be caught smiling when the floor drops out from beneath them. A lot is dependent on the actors, the story, and how everything comes together to make it work. The upside, a big upside really, is that the three main actors that are headlining this movie are all proven action stars and, on top of that, have proven themselves in other movies as well. If not for that, then it might be that some folks might have already stated that it’s getting too much hype for too little anticipated payoff.