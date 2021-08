Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ocean, southeastern Mercer, northeastern Burlington, Monmouth, Middlesex and southeastern Bucks Counties through 730 PM EDT At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huguenot to near Clarksburg to Willingboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Edison, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Marlboro, Manalapan, Carteret, Tinton Falls, Holmdel and Red Bank. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 12. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 357 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 36 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 47 and 63. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 95 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH