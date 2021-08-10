Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Friendly, or over Fort Washington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, National Harbor, Upper Marlboro, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Accokeek, Brandywine, Baden, Tantallon and Cheltenham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH