Special Weather Statement issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Queens; Southern Westchester Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hudson, eastern Passaic, eastern Union, southeastern Bergen, Essex, southern Westchester, Queens, Richmond, Bronx, Kings and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 745 PM EDT At 657 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Paterson to Keansburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack and Linden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
