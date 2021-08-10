Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 400 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gauge at Thirteen Mile Wash along Highway 93 receiving 1.10 inches in under 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley and New Kingman-Butler. Highway 68. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
