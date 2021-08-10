Tornado Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Black Creek, or 16 miles south of Shawano, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano Counties, including the following locations... Nichols, Leeman, Laney, Briarton, Hofa Park, Rose Lawn and Oneida. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN