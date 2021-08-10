Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Artificial intelligence will be a game changer in weather forecasting

By Alex Ruger
earth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting the weather is an unenviable task – meteorologists often feel the brunt of the public’s disdain when a forecast just isn’t quite right – snow when it should be sunny, or dry when they’re hunkered down for a thunderstorm. The weatherman may need to watch out, because a new...

www.earth.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Forecasting#Ocean University Of China#Earth Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Computer SciencePosted by
HackerNoon

Will Lawyers Be Made Obsolete by Artificial Intelligence?

It was inevitable, and in the back of our minds, we knew there were some jobs robots would come and take over as technology advanced at lightning speed over the years. But there are others we never even considered, that is until now. For some time now, most professionals have been worried about how new technology will implicate and impact their professional working lives, putting jobs on the line and livelihoods.
Environmentearth.com

Extreme weather events may share the same mechanism

Record-breaking weather events, both hot and cold, may actually share the same underlying mechanism. An international research team has looked into three extreme events from the past winter to identify the forces that are driving such swings in the weather. “By studying these record-breaking cold spells, we can see the...
Scienceuticaphoenix.net

Using artificial intelligence to predict where lightning will strike

The saying goes, “you never know when lightning will strike.” That may no longer be true thanks to computer learning and a space-based lightning monitoring system. On average, the United States receives 25 million lightning strikes a year. Lightning can heat air to temperatures that are five times the temperature...
ComputersItproportal

Artificial Intelligence and the new autonomy of things

The public cloud is headed for an unprecedented phase of maturity with universally high growth rates and sinking barriers to entry. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and augmented analytics are now widely used, and as these fields become more accessible, a new, more robust generation of AI applications is being born. Things are becoming increasingly autonomous. With this next stage of digital transformation imminent, the rise of autonomous objects is fast approaching. Autonomous objects are characterized by the fact that they act independently with each other or with people in an extended ecosystem and are a result of further advances in the areas of AI, network technology, and cloud and edge computing. But all jokes of robots replacing humans aside; what are the real-world applications of such technology, and what will this automated future look like?
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Artificial intelligence meets live monitoring

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology seems poised to enhance nearly every aspect of our lives. The security industry is no exception where we see AI-based object detection and classification providing analytics with increasingly reliable data. One of the chief benefits is the reduction of false alarms, and the ability to finally reap the benefits analytics have promised for security and business intelligence.
ComputersLas Cruces Sun-News

Artificial intelligence and the structure of the universe

We’ve all seen artificial intelligence in sci-fi movies and television. It seems the “machines” are getting smarter every day! But how can we harness artificial intelligence to help us learn about our universe, and possibly even extraterrestrial life?. Machine learning is a subfield of artificial intelligence that describes how a...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Artificial intelligence can help predict the need for ventilators

The pandemic has put immense strain on ICUs, resulting in shortages of staff, beds, personal protective equipment and ventilators. It has also exposed the limitations of traditional predictive algorithms used to predict patient outcomes, manage capacity, and inform triage decisions. Use of artificial intelligence can help refine the raw data...
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Artificial intelligence is allowed to register patents

Was that about man’s ingenuity? The Artificial Inventor Project achieved two important successes in quick succession. Initially, the patent authority of South Africa accepted a patent application, in which an AI was listed as an official inventor. Only a few weeks later, the Australian Federal Court of Justice dismissed an objection from the Australian Patent Office against a very similar application and thus decided in principle that an artificial intelligence can be an inventor within the meaning of Australian patent law.
Scienceearth.com

Less than 1% chance that Earth's energy imbalance has occurred naturally

Politics has for years obfuscated the debate over climate change, with deniers claiming time and time again that any increase in carbon dioxide content or temperature is due simple natural changes and variations. A new study from scientists at Princeton University can put that claim to rest. The experts report that there is a less than a one percent probability that Earth’s energy imbalance has occurred naturally.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Public Relations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While the human touch will always prevail, you should know that there are many ways in which we can all utilize artificial intelligence (AI) wisely in order to run more efficient and effective PR campaigns. As technology continues to evolve, many companies...
Softwarearxiv.org

Toward Human-Level Artificial Intelligence

In this paper, we present our research on programming human-level artificial intelligence (HLAI), including 1) a definition of HLAI, 2) an environment to develop and test HLAI, and 3) a cognitive architecture for HLAI. The term AI is used in a broad meaning, and HLAI is not clearly defined. I claim that the essence of Human-Level Intelligence to be the capability to learn from others' experiences via language. The key is that the event described by language has the same effect as if the agent experiences it firsthand for the update of the behavior policy. To develop and test models with such a capability, we are developing a simulated environment called SEDRo. There is a 3D Home, and a mother character takes care of the baby (the learning agent) and teaches languages. The environment provides comparable experiences to that of a human baby from birth to one year. Finally, I propose a cognitive architecture of HLAI called Modulated Heterarchical Prediction Memory (mHPM). In mHPM, there are three components: a universal module that learns to predict the next vector given the sequence of vector signals, a heterarchical network of those modules, and a reward-based modulation of learning. mHPM models the workings of the neocortex but the innate auxiliary units such hippocampus, reward system, instincts, and amygdala play critical roles, too.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Satellite payloads enable scientific experimentation

Three more secondary payloads that will travel to deep space on the Artemis I mission were integrated for launch July 23, and another is ready for installation at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The satellites – called CubeSats – are roughly the size of a large shoe box and weigh no...
AstronomySpaceRef

Protecting Earth From Space Storms

The Earth is at the center of the black circle that is the inner boundary at 2.5 Earth radii. The white lines are magnetic field lines. The colors show density. The blue rectangle indicates where the kinetic model is used, which is coupled with the global magnetohydrodynamic model. CREDIT Chen, Yuxi & Toth, Gabor & Hietala, Heli & Vines, Sarah & Zou, Ying & Nishimura, Yukitoshi & Silveira, Marcos & Guo, Zhifang & Lin, Yu & Markidis, Stefano.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...

Comments / 1

Community Policy