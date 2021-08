More South Texas school districts are moving to impose mask mandates on their campuses and file lawsuits against Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas. The boards of the Edinburg, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo and Brownsville school districts voted to require masks for students, staff and visitors yesterday. They also approved filing suit against the governor and the state, saying Abbott’s executive order barring such mandates robs local officials of the ability to protect students and employees. The Edcouch-Elsa school district also voted to pursue a lawsuit against Abbott yesterday, while the Hildalgo school district went to court seeking a temporary restraining order against the governor. The La Joya school district and the City of Laredo also decided to take legal action against the governor earlier this week.