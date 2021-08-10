3 Lessons the New Bill T. Jones Documentary Offers Dance Educators Going Back to the Classroom

When she was sixteen years old, Rosalynde LeBlanc saw the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane modern dance company perform D-Man in the Waters, Jones’s tribute to his late partner, Zane, who had died of AIDS, and to troupe member Demian “D-Man” Acquavella who was likewise very sick (and would soon die of) the same cause. That piece not only won Jones a 1989 New York Dance and Performance “Bessie” Award, but it also changed LeBlanc’s life. She joined Jones’s company, staying for six years, and later danced with Mikhail Baryshnikov’s White Oak Dance Project. Today, she teaches dance at Loyola Marymount University. She is the co-director of the extraordinary documentary now in theaters (and streaming virtually through some of them) Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a record of her own students preparing to perform the work, but also a history of Jones, his company and the piece, one of the best films about artists trying to imbue students with love for the same work that inspired them.