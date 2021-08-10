Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

3 Lessons the New Bill T. Jones Documentary Offers Dance Educators Going Back to the Classroom

By Garth Grimball for Dance Magazine
dance-teacher.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalynde LeBlanc stares at her cast of dancers waiting for an answer. It’s the final rehearsal for D-Man in the Waters. The first run of the piece showed the choreography but not the “why” of the movement. The dancers need to know, collectively, what makes the stakes so high. This...

dance-teacher.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill T. Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Dance#The Documentary#D Man In#Arnie Zane Company#The Jones Zane#The D Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Entertainmentintomore.com

Black Queer History is Alive in “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters”

When she was sixteen years old, Rosalynde LeBlanc saw the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane modern dance company perform D-Man in the Waters, Jones’s tribute to his late partner, Zane, who had died of AIDS, and to troupe member Demian “D-Man” Acquavella who was likewise very sick (and would soon die of) the same cause. That piece not only won Jones a 1989 New York Dance and Performance “Bessie” Award, but it also changed LeBlanc’s life. She joined Jones’s company, staying for six years, and later danced with Mikhail Baryshnikov’s White Oak Dance Project. Today, she teaches dance at Loyola Marymount University. She is the co-director of the extraordinary documentary now in theaters (and streaming virtually through some of them) Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a record of her own students preparing to perform the work, but also a history of Jones, his company and the piece, one of the best films about artists trying to imbue students with love for the same work that inspired them.
Theater & DanceMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New doc ‘Ailey’ offers exciting glimpse into dance legend’s journey

Gifted artists create a spirit so strong it lives on long after they’re gone. That’s the case with legendary choreographer/dancer Alvin Ailey. It’s like he never left. Never passed on. Documentary Director Jamila Wignot records the history, evolution, and continuation of Ailey’s work during the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
MoviesNew York Post

‘Respect’ review: Jennifer Hudson stars in bland Aretha Franklin film

You’ve seen “Respect” before. Slivers of this sleepy biopic about the life of singer Aretha Franklin can be found all over the place, from “Ray” to “Jersey Boys.”. There are the early scenes of little “Re” wailing gospel music in church in 1952, just like those of “Tina — The...
EntertainmentCollider

Tony Hawk Documentary in the Works From Sam Jones

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk will be the focus of an upcoming documentary, as revealed by Variety. The currently untitled film will be directed by Sam Jones, the host and director of Off Camera with Sam Jones, who previously directed the Wilco documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart and Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.
Irving, TXirvingweekly.com

The Love of Music: From the Classroom to the Dance Floor

Nimitz High School alum Gunnar Tietge credits Irving ISD and his exposure to such diverse groups for shaping him into the man and teacher he is today. Born and raised in Irving, Tietge had a love for music before he could walk. So it’s no surprise that he currently serves the students of Austin Middle School as their choir teacher.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Dancing back into the spotlight

A year of Zoom dance classes was mostly a better-than-nothing proposition for the dozens of dance teachers and hundreds of dance students, both adults and children, who make up the incredibly diverse community of dancers and dance styles in Santa Fe. Now, many classes are meeting live, and the Mono Mundo World Dance Festival will be a chance for local dancers to perform in public for the first time in about 18 months. The festival will take place at the Santa Fe Plaza Bandstand from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 (nmdancecoalition.org/events.html).
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Animating Your Education: ‘Big Mouth,’ ‘The Simpsons’ Among Series Offering Comedic Social Lessons

The programming for adults vs. programming for kids debate has long been the push-pull in animation. But what about programming about kids that teaches adults important lessons? Several of this year’s animated program Emmy nominees do just that. Comedy Central’s “South Park: The Pandemic Special,” written by series co-creator Trey Parker, uses its child characters to help satirize the horrific events of last year. The Season 4 premiere of Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” “The New Me,” is written by comedian Patti Harrison and series co-creator Andrew Goldberg and shows the cast of young teens connecting with their friend Natalie (guest star Josie...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

CFD Old West Museum offers country dance lessons

CHEYENNE – Wanna be the star of the country bar with the hottest country moves? Then bring your boots on down to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for some country dancing with David Uriquidez. Dance lessons will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the museum's...
Entertainmentparentmap.com

Welcome Back Lion Dances

Enjoy a traditional lion dance performance from the Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association and the Mak Fai Kung Fu Club. Take a moment to stop by and learn more about the history of the lion and dragon outfits and the cultural identity that make these shows so colorful and mesmerizing.
Theater & Danceparkview.com

Getting back on the dance floor

When Christopher Spalding had a stroke on April 28, 2020, his life was forever changed. A CT scan revealed a brain tumor, bigger than a fist. From the moment his cancer was discovered and through his long road to treatment and recovery, Christopher received support through Parkview’s financial assistance team, the Survivorship Clinic and Palliative Oncology providers. His specialized treatment program has helped get him back to dancing and pursuing his dreams.
Allentown, PAmuhlenberg.edu

Theatre & Dance — Back on Stage

Theatre & Dance Department announces an eclectic new season of live performances for 2021-22. The Muhlenberg College Department of Theatre & Dance has announced its lineup of departmental performances for the 2021-22 academic year. Department faculty anticipate that all of the shows will be rehearsed in person and performed for a live audience.
Theater & Dancedance-teacher.com

Should the Pandemic Change Our Approach to Attendance Policies?

As a 17-year-old ballet student in an elite pre-professional ballet school, I was devastated to be sidelined with my first significant injury just weeks into rehearsals for the company’s Nutcracker. My left foot had been hurting for weeks; a dull ache that I could mostly ignore. But one afternoon I landed a jump, and the pain was so shocking that I crumpled to the floor. When the doctor told me that I had a stress fracture and that I would be unable to dance for eight weeks, the grief rattled through my body.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Mr. Rugoff' documentary spotlights difficult genius behind cinema scene

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy