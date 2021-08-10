Romo quietly putting up unbelievable numbers with A's

They believe in themselves. The trade deadline has come and gone, with the Royals making two significant trades, sending pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers for a player to be named later, and outfielder Jorge Soler to Braves for 23-year old A-ball pitcher Kasey Kalich. The moves made sense, as both were free agents at the end of the year, and could presumably return to Kansas City. With Duffy injured and Soler awful this year, the return was not expected to be great, so these trades will likely be quickly forgotten. What was more notable were the players they didn’t trade. The Royals are way back in the standings, trying to build a young team that can contend in the future and they still have on the roster: 32-year old Whit Merrifield 35-year old Carlos Santana 33-year old Mike Minor All three are under contract for next year, and Dayton Moore made clear he was unwilling to move any of them unless he was “overwhelmed” with an offer. That offer never came although there were reports of interest.