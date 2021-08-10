Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Romo quietly putting up unbelievable numbers with A's

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletics reliever Sergio Romo is quietly having a strong season. Well, not completely quiet. His on-the-field antics when he pulled down his pants on June 22 due to the newly implemented foreign substance checks caused him to go viral across the internet. Beyond that, however, his numbers have been extremely...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Jake Diekman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDaily Democrat

Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo moving to end of the line — and that’s a good thing

The more Sergio Romo racks up scoreless innings, the more A’s manager Bob Melvin is inclined to wait before inserting the veteran relief pitcher in the game. When the season began, Romo would appear after a starter’s early departure as a middle reliever. When Romo put up a zero in Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over Cleveland, it came in the eighth inning.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: The Case For Christian Yelich Batting Leadoff

Throughout baseball there are typical traits that teams look for in a leadoff hitter. Speed, bat to ball skills, on base percentage, enough power to keep opposing pitchers honest, and many more. Some players possess a blend of these traits that makes them an ideal leadoff hitter. In this article, we are going to take a look at the case for Christian Yelich to bat leadoff for the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros should consider looking at Marwin Gonzalez

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment as a corresponding move due to their recent roster shuffle. The Houston Astros, who have run thin on reliable utility players behind Aledmys Diaz, could be in the running to reel in Gonzalez. After Abraham Toro was dealt for...
MLBallfans.co

‘It’s Unbelievable’: Rangers’ Heim Hits Walk-Off Homer For Second Consecutive Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim did it. Again. For the second game in a row, the Texas Rangers walked off the Seattle Mariners courtesy of a home run by rookie catcher Jonah Heim. Saturday night’s 5-4 victory came in extra innings when Heim blasted a two-run homer into the Rangers bullpen. On Sunday, Heim followed a game-tying two-run homer by Andy Ibáñez in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo blast of his own to win the game 4-3. Once again, it went into the Rangers bullpen.
NFLYardbarker

A quiet trade deadline puts more pressure on the Royals to contend next year

They believe in themselves. The trade deadline has come and gone, with the Royals making two significant trades, sending pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers for a player to be named later, and outfielder Jorge Soler to Braves for 23-year old A-ball pitcher Kasey Kalich. The moves made sense, as both were free agents at the end of the year, and could presumably return to Kansas City. With Duffy injured and Soler awful this year, the return was not expected to be great, so these trades will likely be quickly forgotten. What was more notable were the players they didn’t trade. The Royals are way back in the standings, trying to build a young team that can contend in the future and they still have on the roster: 32-year old Whit Merrifield 35-year old Carlos Santana 33-year old Mike Minor All three are under contract for next year, and Dayton Moore made clear he was unwilling to move any of them unless he was “overwhelmed” with an offer. That offer never came although there were reports of interest.
MLBNBC Sports

Matt Barnes explains dugout moment with J.D. Martinez

The scene in the Boston Red Sox dugout after a demoralizing loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night was hard to parse. While it looked like J.D. Martinez was lending Matt Barnes a sympathetic ear after the closer's third loss in four games, we couldn't be sure. But...
MLBDetroit News

'It's unbelievable': Miguel Cabrera hits No. 498 as Tigers beat Red Sox, 4-2

Detroit — J.D. Martinez was an eye-witness to 92 of Miguel Cabrera’s home runs when he was playing for the Tigers from 2014-2017. Before he came out for batting practice Tuesday, his first trip back to Comerica Park since 2019, he wanted to know where Miggy stood on his quest for 500 homers.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Calls Marwin Gonzalez DFA ‘Tough’ Decision For Red Sox

Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Cora’s friendship goes back a couple of years, so it certainly wasn’t easy for the Boston Red Sox manager to break the news that Gonzalez was getting designated for assignment. The move came a few hours prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the Baltimore...
Elizabethton, TNJohnson City Press

Numbers game: Unaka's Smith up for the challenge

ELIZABETHTON — When you take a quick glance at Unaka’s football roster and notice there are two Drew Smiths listed, you can’t help but wonder if they are related. As it turns out, they’re the same guy. When Drew Smith plays fullback, his regular position, he will be wearing No....
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 8/11

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cardinals P Adam Wainwright fires shutout against Pirates

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game two-hitter Wednesday as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals handed the Pittsburgh Pirates their seventh straight loss, 4-0. Wainwright (11-6) gave up two singles, both by Colin Moran, an infield hit in the second off the pitcher's glove that was negated by a...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight; Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. All 10 of...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jed Lowrie's 3-run homer lifts A's past Indians

Jed Lowrie belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to fuel the surging Oakland Athletics to a 6-3 victory over the host Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Elvis Andrus homered to lead off the eighth inning and Matt Chapman had an RBI single among his two hits for the Athletics, who have won six in a row. Oakland will vie for a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

MLB roundup: Bobby Dalbec's 5 RBIs help Red Sox to 20-8 win

Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 on Wednesday night. Dalbec (2-for-3) knocked a three-run triple in the fifth inning after hitting a two-run single in...
MLBRoyals Review

Salvador Perez and Late Blooming Catcher Bats

In my mind there are several catchers who hit poorly early in their careers and then became much better hitters in their 30s, so I wanted to see if Salvador Perez could be one of those guys. Then I looked, and my mind was wrong. I was thinking about Yadier Molina and Ivan Rodriguez in particular, but they both became solid above average major league bats by their mid to late 20s. It is just that they came up so young that it seemed like it took forever to get there. After Max's article yesterday I decided to see if anyone had ever been a catcher that really became a solid hitter after turning 30.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Urias on Brewers' bench Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs. Urias played in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader and went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI single, and a run scored. Kolten Wong is replacing Urias on second base in Wednesday's matchup and batting leadoff. Christian Yelich is hitting second and Willy Adames is batting third.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox demote struggling Garrett Richards to the bullpen

Garrett Richards is going to the bullpen. After largely disappointing through his first 22 starts in Boston, Richards will join recently-demoted Martin Perez in the Sox’ bullpen effective immediately. “Obviously just like Martín, he’s disappointed,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They see themselves as starters but at the same...
MLBAthletics Nation

D’Backs claim J.B. Wendelken off waivers from A’s

One of the longer-tenured players on the Oakland A’s is moving on to another team. The A’s announced Wednesday morning that reliever J.B. Wendelken was claimed off waivers by the Arizona D’Backs. The right-hander had been designated for assignment on Tuesday. Oakland initially acquired Wendelken after the 2015 season, in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy