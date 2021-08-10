Man, Woman Charged With Sex Crimes After 15-Year-Old Girl Is Found Dead In Oak Park Alley

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A Chicago man and woman were charged with sex crimes Tuesday after a teenage girl was found dead in an alley in Oak Park over the weekend.

Sergio Hernandez, 40, of Belmont Cragin, was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and concealment of a death, according to Oak Park police.

Joslia Williams, 18, of Galewood, was charged with child pornography and concealment of a death.

The pair was being held at the Cook County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond each, police said.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oak Park police were called to the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue in the western suburb and found the body of a girl in an alley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as a 15-year-old who had been reported missing by Chicago Police.

The cause and manager of the girl’s death was pending toxicology reports from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Her identity has not been released.

Police did not provide more specifics about the investigation, or what Hernandez and Williams are accused of doing beyond the names of the criminal charges against them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oak Park Police at (708) 386-3800. Information may also be provided anonymously at (708) 434.1636 or at