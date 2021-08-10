Cancel
Ryan Adams 'confused' when Mandy Moore joined women with abuse allegations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Adams was “confused” when Mandy Moore joined a number of women in accusing him of emotional abuse. The 46-year-old singer was the subject of allegations from his ex-wife, Phoebe Bridgers and other females published in the New York Times in February 2019 and the ‘Wonderwall’ singer – who subsequently lost his manager and record deal and had a planned tour axed – admitted he didn’t understand why the ‘This Is Us’ actress brought up what had happened in their marriage because it would only “hurt” those who cared about him.

