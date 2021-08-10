Implications of installing LED high bays in your industrial facility
Lighting is an essential component of any building, particularly industrial facilities such as production plants, storage facilities, and manufacturing plants. LED high bay lights are enormous, strong, brilliant luminaires that can be used for a variety of industrial applications. Powerful light fixtures are required to illuminate spaces with ceilings that are higher than 20 feet and reach 40 feet or higher.handymantips.org
