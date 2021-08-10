Help a Florida Cause in Your Community Win a $25,000 Grant!

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. From August 18 through August 27, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.