CANCELLED*** Planning Commission

The Kimball County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m., August 23, 2021, at the 4-H Meeting Room, 4-H Building, 415 S High School Street, Kimball, Nebraska. The purpose of this hearing is to accept comments on a request for a conditional use permit. The application requests a conditional use for indoor or outdoor recreational facilities that due to the nature of the facility generally require a location separated from urban areas located in part of the E/2E/2 Section 31-13N-55W and N/2 Section 21-13N-55W, Kimball County. Parcel ID# 530163101 and 530004917. Applicant: Dale W. Critchfield, Real Western Wings. Owners: Dale W. and Ruth Critchfield and Lonnie Yung. District: A-2 and A-1. Zoning Regulations: Section 6:03 #12 and Section 5:03 #13. A copy of the application is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Kimball County Clerk, 114 East 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska.