***CANCELLED*** Planning Commission

cityoflaurel.org
 3 days ago

All submissions to speak must be submitted no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

www.cityoflaurel.org

Warrenton, MOboonslick.org

Welcome to Boonslick Regional Planning Commission!

Free Pesticide Collection for Missouri Households & Farmers. The goal of this event is to expose regional students and their families to possible careers/employment outside of the college route. Many local employers are hiring. For information, or if you would like to participate as a vendor, please contact Missouri Job Center-Warrenton Workforce Development Director Janet Hickey at jhickey@boonslick.org or (636) 456-9467.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Planning Commission Opposes Peach Grove Apartment Changes

Harrisonburg Planning Commission opposes plans to change space originally slated for commercial use to apartments at the Apartments At Peach Grove. The change was the subject of a public hearing at the advisory panel’s Wednesday meeting. Previously approved plans for the project call for 400 bedrooms and 16,000 square feet...
Politicsmiamivalleytoday.com

Troy Planning Commission considers new subdivision

TROY — On Wednesday, the Troy Planning Commission approved a preliminary plan application for a new subdivision, Liberty Meadows, to be located along Troy-Urbana Road, east of Hunters Ridge Drive. The land is controlled by Libery Lot Sales LLC and currently undeveloped. According to Zoning Inspector Austin Eidemiller, the proposed...
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Gilbert Planning Commission looks at hotel near hospital

The proposed five-story Marriott Residence Inn hotel will be located near Dignity Healthy Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. A developer is looking to build a five-story, 109-room Marriott Residence Inn hotel at the southeast corner of Mercy Road and Val Vista Drive. The hotel sits on a 2.13-acre site that is...
Glynn County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

County, planning commissions discuss density issues

Aug. 11—Unzoned properties in Glynn County, including railroad lines and crossings, may soon have a zoning designation of R-9. The one-family residential designation is not created to spur more residential development, but instead the intent is to stop a proliferation of new billboards, county officials were told at a special-called meeting Tuesday.
Kimball County, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Public Hearing Notice Kimball County Planning Commission

The Kimball County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m., August 23, 2021, at the 4-H Meeting Room, 4-H Building, 415 S High School Street, Kimball, Nebraska. The purpose of this hearing is to accept comments on a request for a conditional use permit. The application requests a conditional use for indoor or outdoor recreational facilities that due to the nature of the facility generally require a location separated from urban areas located in part of the E/2E/2 Section 31-13N-55W and N/2 Section 21-13N-55W, Kimball County. Parcel ID# 530163101 and 530004917. Applicant: Dale W. Critchfield, Real Western Wings. Owners: Dale W. and Ruth Critchfield and Lonnie Yung. District: A-2 and A-1. Zoning Regulations: Section 6:03 #12 and Section 5:03 #13. A copy of the application is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Kimball County Clerk, 114 East 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska.
Politicsmycouriertribune.com

Planning commission proposing multiple code changes

The Branson Planning Commission will be proposing to the Board of Aldermen a series of changes to the city’s municipal code after approving the slate of changes with a 6-1 vote at their Tuesday, August 3, 2021 meeting. The initial modifications to update the code was initiated March 2012 in...
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

Emergency Services Commission 8/18/2021

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://cityoflaurel-org.zoom.us/w/94061735421?tk=j8W7TORTrAdf2ow_0aDSJrGJthdFnfHOYz490catc9g.DQIAAAAV5oQt_RY2bmRjb2xVZFN2Njk5ZFEtRVZGUUZnAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA&pwd=OXlEOEZtSXRCMmZqaVBySkU3OWo3QT09&uuid=WN_L_GYjWLIR-yommW88OXQNg. Passcode: 030149. Or One tap mobile:. +13017158592,,94061735421# US (Washington DC) +19292056099,,94061735421# US (New York) Or join by phone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 301 715...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION APPROVES CAR WASH ADMENDMENT

At their noon meeting today (Monday), the Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances that would allow Car Washes as a specific use in the B-1 or Local Business Residential Mixed-Use Zoning District. The amendment now goes to City Council at their August 19th meeting for their approval.
Saratoga, CAsaratoga.ca.us

Planning Commission Study Session: Marshall Lane Subdivision

The Planning Commission will hold a study session to discuss an application to subdivide a 9.8-acre parcel located at 18500 and 18520 Marshall Lane into 9 lots. A new private road off Marshall Lane would be constructed to access the lots. Study Session. The Planning Commission may discuss the item...
Cottonwood, AZSignalsAZ

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Announced

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Design review for a recreational vehicle park. Preliminary plat for the Vineyards at Cottonwood...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Marquette City Commission approves strategic plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday approved their strategic plan for the next 2 years. The Commission briefly discussed some possible changes before unanimously approving the document as-is during their regular meeting on Monday. The plan focuses on issues prioritized by the commission during several work sessions...
Arlington, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Arlington subdivision approved at planning commission

A request to approve a preliminary plat to create a residential subdivision in Arlington was recommended for approval by the Washington County Planning Commission on Thursday at its regular …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

City plan commission to meet Thursday night

The Seymour Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the training room upstairs at the Seymour Police Department, 205 N. Ewing St. The agenda includes Andrew Stauffer/J Dee O Enterprises LLC requesting a land use variance at 1471 W. Tipton St. to allow use of the property as a light manufacturing business for small component assembly and testing. It’s currently zoned C-3 (heavy commercial) and would go to I-2 (heavy industrial).
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

Greeneville Regional Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday

The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St. Among items on the agenda, the commission will consider preliminary approval of an addition to Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, and for a site plan showing the development of a Residential Planned Unit Development on Land Star Partners,, LLC property located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
Cherokee County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee County planning commission says 'no' to wedding venue

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will soon consider a permit request for a wedding and event venue, without support from the county’s planning commission. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Cherokee County Planning Commission recommended denial of a special use permit request for a wedding and special event venue in the northeastern part of the county.
Bedford Township, MIMonroe Evening News

Bedford board nixes another Planning Commission appointment

Another attempt to fill the long-vacant seat on the Bedford Township Planning Commission failed Tuesday when the township's board of trustees nixed Supervisor Paul Pirrone's latest nomination. The board has been at odds over filling the seat since last December. Per state law, only the chief elected official of a...
PoliticsClearfield Progress

NOTICE The Decatur Township Planning Commission will hold a special

The Decatur Township Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021. at 7 PM to review the Fahr subdivision. Any person with a disability requiring a special accommodation to attend any meeting held at. the Decatur Township Municipal Building should notify the secretary at (814) 339-6772...

