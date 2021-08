In the Before Times, you might have hastily checked your peephole before dashing outside to take out the trash, just to ensure your neighbor, Gus, didn’t catch you in a 20-minute story about how your marigolds need watering and how his cat almost got out yesterday and hey, when you have a sec, can you see if that cut on his back looks infected? But after a year and a half at home, we’re appreciating human interaction on a whole new level, and chances are, you are too (bizarre stories and all). It’s no wonder that landscaping company Yardzen has seen rising demand for “social front yards,” aka spaces that encourage neighbors to stop by and catch up.