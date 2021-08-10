Ryan Adams 'confused' when Mandy Moore joined women with abuse allegations

Singer-songwriter Karen Elson has come out to speak about Ryan Adams’ latest interview with thr Los Angeles Times. Adams’ interview with the magazine is his first one since being accused of multiple sexual assaults from multiple women in 2019. Following the news of Adams’ misconduct, Elson wrote and then deleted a post hinting at a “traumatizing experience” with Adam, as she was underage at the time. “My thoughts on Ryan Adam’s, in light of his interview. In 2018 I sent Ryan a cease and desist due to my suspicions of his alleged involvement behind some calculated, malicious and explicit cyber harassment that occurred shortly after I stopped communicating with him,” she tweeted. “I hope Ryan comes to the realization that an apology should contain accountability. I look forward to the day I’m able to receive that.”