Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Brown declares state of emergency due to forecasted heat

keizertimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown today declared a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

www.keizertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Oregonians#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yellow Springs, OHwhio.com

Village of Yellow Springs declares pandemic state of emergency

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs declared a pandemic state of emergency Tuesday evening. The state of emergency was declared because of the new Delta variant and the rising rate of transmission in Greene County, the village stated in a Facebook post. The resolution states that masks are...
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In Placer, Nevada Counties Due To River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom On Thursday declared a stated of emergency for multiple counties ravaged by wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and forced thousands from their homes. The emergency proclamation is for Nevada and Placer counties, where the River Fire is burning, and Siskiyou County, where the Antelope Fire is burning. In the proclamation, Newsom said the conditions of and caused by both fires require more than a single local government to appropriately respond. The emergency proclamation will bring more resources to the impacted areas as fire crews continue to get a handle on the flames. Newsom also announced the state secured a FEMA grant to support the fight against the River Fire. More than 7,200 people were evacuated from their homes in Nevada (4,298) and Placer (3,000) counties, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. In Siskiyou County, 430 people have been forced from their homes. As of Thursday evening, more than 18,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders across eight counties battling wildfires.
Tennessee StateWSMV

Gov. Lee extends the "State of Emergency" for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has extended the state's "State of Emergency" to help the Volunteer State continue to recover from the ongoing and long-term effects of COVID-19. Gov. Lee extended the status in order to "facilitate economic and other recovery." By doing so, the state maintains it's eligibility for federal aid.
Carney, MIthebaycities.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer last evening declared a state of emergency for Menominee County due to yesterday’s large fire at a cedar mill in the Village of Carney

Thursday afternoon a fire began at Superior Cedar Products in the Village of Carney. The fire quickly escalated in a woodpile. More than 100 firefighters from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the out-of-control blaze. Although firefighters have established a perimeter and contained the blaze, this emergency will demand an ongoing response. Menominee County requested a governor’s declaration. Governor Whitmer’s declaration concludes that additional assistance may be required to protect health, safety and property and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and lasting harm.
Union County, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Union County Sheriff send letter to Governor Brown

LA GRANDE — On Friday, August 13th, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen released a letter directed to Oregon Governor Kate Brown in response to the mask and vaccine mandates recently enacted by the Oregon Governor. (View the text of those mandates here). The letter reads as follows:. Here is a...
Tallahassee, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order to Declare State of Emergency in Impact Areas in Fred’s Path

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-190 regarding Tropical Depression Fred, which expected to make landfall in Florida in the coming days. This issues a State of Emergency to all of the following counties:. Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette,...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, August 13, 2021, Governor Ivey issued a limited, narrowly-focused state of emergency based on the surge in COVID-19 cases in an effort to support Alabama’s frontline heroes and cut red tape. As more and more Alabamians choose to get vaccinated each day, Governor Ivey said...
Muskogee County, OKnews9.com

Muskogee County Commissioners Declare State Of Emergency

Muskogee County commissioners declare a new state of emergency. They did the same thing last year November and that order expired earlier this year. "The point of the emergency is to draw attention to the fact that our numbers are going back up," said Commissioner Ken Doke. He said county...
Educationthelundreport.org

Gov. Brown Mandates Masks In State Buildings

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that state employees and visitors to state government buildings must wear masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The new mandate follows new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends everyone age 2 and older wear masks in indoor public places, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. The shift comes due to growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the virus, which can transmit more easily, including from vaccinated people with no symptoms to unvaccinated people. Research shows the vaccine offers the best protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant.
Enoch, UTKUTV

State of Emergency declared after historic flooding in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — A state of emergency has been declared in Enoch after flash flooding overwhelmed the city’s already taxed drainage system, causing widespread flooding all over town. The area was pummeled with around 2.5 to 4 inches of rain within around an hour. Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut issued the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy