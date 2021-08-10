Columbus Readies For Pool Upgrades In Hilltop, Linden

Columbus is planning renovations at city pools, with the first round of upgrades planned in the Hilltop and South Linden. Planning is underway to revamp the Glenwood and Windsor pools, with $12 million earmarked for the project in this fall’s capital budget. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther describes the project as part of his equity agenda, and he contends improving amenities like pools gives a community more than just a place to cool off.