iPhone 13 successors could tell you when its screen is cracked and broken
What if Apple phones coming after the iPhone 13 could tell you when your display has been damaged or cracked?. A newly-published Apple patent reveals the company has explored advanced displays that can detect damage in the screen via a ‘strain sensing resistor’ that gathers strain measurements. Presumably, this would enable the phone to find cracks that are too small to notice and alert users of the damage before it gets worse and potentially harms them or the phone’s delicate internals.www.techradar.com
