Talks for Huerter extension to ramp up next week
The Hawks intend to try and get a deal done with Kevin Huerter, who is eligible for a rookie extension, general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday at Summer League. Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0