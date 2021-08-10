Cancel
NBA

Talks for Huerter extension to ramp up next week

By Sarah K. Spencer
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hawks intend to try and get a deal done with Kevin Huerter, who is eligible for a rookie extension, general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday at Summer League. Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

Kevin Huerter
