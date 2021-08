SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, with his long-time-coming South Dakota "cyber symposium" finally upon us, is still promising data that will serve as "absolute proof" that agents of the Chinese government stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. There is no reason to believe any of the pillow king's information is legitimate. In fact, if it were, Lindell could face "very severe" consequences for violating federal wiretapping laws, one expert tells Salon.