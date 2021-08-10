Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBHCX_0bNohHHj00
Rows of Emmy Award statuettes are seen at the 2006 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

"The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies ... on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater," the Television Academy said in a statement.

The Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles is an outdoor space that includes a large tented area.

The statement said the changes followed discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts.

It added there would be further limits on the numbers of those invited to the show, including those nominated for the highest honors in U.S. television.

"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the organizers said.

Los Angeles last month reimposed the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and businesses because of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the second-largest city in the United States.

Last year's Emmy Awards took place in an empty studio with nominees from around the world joining on video screens from their homes and gardens.

Concerns over the Delta variant of the virus on Tuesday prompted singer Stevie Nicks, 73, to cancel five concerts she had scheduled for 2021.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021," the former Fleetwood Mac musician wrote on Twitter.

The New Orleans Jazz Festival, due to take place in early October, was canceled on Monday because of rising cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Covid#Cbs#The Microsoft Theater#The Television Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthShowbiz411

Emmy Awards Bellwether of Pandemic Reality: Mandatory Vaccinations, Negative COVID Tests, No Red Carpet, Limited Guests, No Parties

In Southern California terms, I think this is called “harshing my mellow.”. The Emmy Awards on September 19th will be limited in all situations. The TV Academy just sent this note out to remind us all in the media that vaccinations will be mandatory, everyone needs a negative COVID test, there are no red carpets or parties and basically, stay away.
Entertainmentimdb.com

Emmys Shift to Outdoor Ceremonies, Fewer Attendees as Delta Rages On

Last year’s Emmy ceremony was memorable, to say the least. The first awards show to take place in the wake of a global pandemic had its share of bumps, including a literal trash fire on-stage. But, for better or worse, the Emmys showed us what an awards ceremony could look like in this brave new world. This year, despite the discovery and distribution of vaccinations, the threat of Covid-19 variants means that the Emmy Awards ceremony will be anything but a return to the norm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Emmys Move To “Indoor/Outdoor” Venue Amid Rising Covid Concerns, Tickets For Nominees Limited

Just days after announcing a limited red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the event’s venue was being changed in consideration of rising Covid numbers in Los Angeles. The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.” The event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater. In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

2021 Emmys Scaled Back Amid COVID Fears

Television’s biggest night may be scaled back once again after Los Angeles experiences spikes in COVID-19 cases. After announcing that this year’s award ceremony will have a limited red carpet, the Emmys have also announced that there will be limited seating for nominees on September 19, as well as for the Creative Arts ceremony on September 11 and 12, via Deadline.
EntertainmentCollider

The 2021 Emmys Will Be Held Outdoors and Limit Invited Nominees

For the second year in a row, the Emmy Awards will not be held in the Microsoft Theater. According to Variety, the ceremony will be held outside on the Event Deck at L.A. Live for both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The venue is next to the Microsoft Theater but isn't the typical location for the ceremony.
EntertainmentPopculture

Emmys Make Major Changes to September Awards Show

The Emmy Awards will look a little different this year. The Emmys, which will take place in September, will have fewer guests in attendance than in years past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that they would be limiting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend the ceremony out of an abundance of caution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Awards Sold to 150 Territories by Rainmaker Content – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION International distributor Rainmaker Content has sold the Television Academy‘s 73rd Emmy Awards to more than 150 territories. New buyers include AMC Networks International for Central Europe, Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, Mediacorp for Singapore, U-Next Co., Ltd for and Japan and Sky Italia for Italy. Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America, German speaking Europe), Extension TV (Series Club) for French speaking Europe, Sky (U.K.), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (Commonwealth of Independent States). Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” in front...
EducationThe Daily Collegian

WPSU earns five 2021 regional Emmy award nominations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — WPSU earned five 2021 regional Emmy award nominations, including three for the “Speaking Grief” initiative, from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The five nominations for WPSU Penn State, which is central Pennsylvania’s public media station, and its University partners...
New York City, NYNew York Post

The stars are preparing for the Emmy Awards

Emmy nominated for HBO’s thriller “The Undoing,” Hugh Grant plays a ratty doctor married to Nicole Kidman. He says: “I know Nicole 25 years. While I was making romantic comedies she was making important films. I was intimidated as I was by Meryl Streep. Nicole made things easier and made me look better than I am.”
Los Angeles County, CAemmys.com

Emmy Update: Testing, Show Venue, And Category Update

As preparations continue for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards, conversations are ongoing with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County. An added requirement for attendees has been issued: In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies. The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes:
Pittston, PAMilton Daily Standard

WVIA receives Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award nomination

PITTSTON — WVIA Executive Producer Ben Payavis II and Producer/Director/Editors Kris Hendrickson and James A. Donnelly have been nominated by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award in the Magazine Program (Single Program) category for the production of the VIA Short Takes television episode 103.
TV Seriesthedallasnews.net

Robin Spann: Superhero Television Shows Finally Swoop Into Emmy Awards

Superhero Television Shows Finally Swoop Into Emmy Awards and fans like Robin Spann are excited. At the 2021 Emmys, capes and tights will be in the spotlight. Yet it won't be on the red carpet. Superhero television programs are finally getting some love from award shows. After decades of being...
TV & VideosABC13 Houston

On The Red Carpet celebrates Disney's Emmy-nominated shows

The countdown to Emmy Sunday is on and to celebrate, On The Red Carpet is spotlighting some of Disney's nominated shows. The company earned an impressive 166 Emmy Award nominations, with Disney+ garnering 71 of those nods. Hit show "The Mandalorian" tied with "The Crown" for most nods this year,...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Awards Season 2021-2022: New Calendar For Oscars, Emmys Revealed

Hollywood is reviving the big award ceremonies despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have already mapped out the star-studded gatherings for the Oscars, Emmys and the Golden Globes as they are eager to get back on track after last year’s messy schedules and awkward Zoom-based iterations of the yearly ceremonies.

Comments / 2

Community Policy