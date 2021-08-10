Cancel
SpaceX makes rare acquisition of satellite start-up Swarm – here’s what it means

By John Loeffler
 3 days ago
SpaceX is moving to buy out Swarm, a smaller satellite startup, in a rare acquisition for the private space company founded by Elon Musk. Typically, SpaceX does not buy or merge with other companies, making the offer to buy Swarm highly unusual – though on paper it's doesn't look like a bad idea.

