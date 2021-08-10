Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Will Consumers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles? Arcimoto Is Betting on It

cheddar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced last week his push to have 50% electric vehicles on the road by 2030 -- a deadline some say is too ambitious. There's no existing charging infrastructure to accommodate growth in EV purchases, and gas station owners are only moderately willing to take a gamble on installing charging stations. That's where Arcimoto comes in: CEO Mark Frohnmayer joins Cheddar Climate to explain how their three-wheel electric vehicles can help consumers make the switch -- the cars can be charged using any regular outlet.

cheddar.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ev#Cheddar Climate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

E10 petrol: how will the switch affect your car?

Next month, fuel retailers will be made to adopt a new petrol formula to reduce emissions. We explore what it means for motoring. "Petrol is changing,” according to the government, and many of us will need to pay attention. It’s all about E numbers: never mind which chemicals are in your packet of Angel Delight, it’s the ingredients keeping your car going that you need to know, and the new concoction is called E10.
Carsmuncievoice.com

Are Electric Vehicles Really Better Than Gasoline Ones?

If you had thought thirty years ago that electric vehicles would soon become the norm, you would probably have thought you were watching a sci-fi movie. But now, with the development of better and more complicated technology to build these cars, electric vehicles will soon replace the traditional gas and diesel models in the future. So what really are the benefits of purchasing one?
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

The Three Fastest-Selling Used Cars In The US Are All EVs

Used car prices have been rising in recent months in the United States due to increased demand and a limited supply of new cars, and EVs make no exception. However, high prices don’t seem to stop customers from buying them, and it looks like electric vehicles spend the least amount of time in the classifieds. If we’re looking at July 2021 used car sales data for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020, the three fastest-selling models were all EVs.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis to Invest at Least $35.5 Billion in Electric Vehicle Production

As pressure grows on the world to go green, vehicle electrification may soon dominate the automotive industry. Ditching your petrol or diesel-powered vehicle for an electric supercharger with hybrid power may sound like a myth, but Stellantis will soon make this a reality. With more manufacturers trying out new technologies to bring you affordable and faster-charging vehicles with EV batteries, Stellantis projects that approximately 40% of its sales will be from electric cars by the year 2030.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla to Charge Non-Tesla EVs Extra to Use Its Supercharger Network

Tesla has dominated the electric vehicle landscape since its inception in 2003. It has since become the premier electric car manufacturer, setting the bar for all other EVs in the industry. Its proprietary battery technology and electric power train have changed the way that vehicles operate. The vision for Tesla is that all vehicles will rely on electricity in the future and pave the way for a cleaner environment by eliminating gas-driven vehicles.
CarsWashington Post

How to get more electric vehicles on the road

The Aug. 7 editorial “A car plan’s missing key” correctly noted that more is needed to move the nation to more electric vehicles, but it missed an important ingredient necessary to make this change: Charging needs to be convenient. Americans need the confidence they can recharge anywhere, anytime. Home charging...
TechnologyTree Hugger

Electric Car Charging at Home: How It Works and What You'll Need

For people in the market for their first electric vehicle, charging at home can be a bit of a mystery and a source of anxiety. But once EV owners develop their charging routine, they will realize that it is not only far less expensive than fueling a gasoline car but far more convenient, as well.
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla claims its battery packs lose only ~10% capacity after 200,000 miles

In the latest news released as part of its impact report, Tesla claims that its battery packs lose only about 10% of their energy capacity after 200,000 miles. Battery degradation, which represents the loss in capacity and range over time with increasing mileage, is one of the biggest concerns of new electric vehicle buyers.
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla starts giving back Supercharger access to salvaged vehicles

Tesla has started to give back Supercharger access to owners of salvaged Tesla vehicles, reversing a move that angered many owners and that was contrary to Tesla’s mission. When vehicles are totaled in crashes, they are sold as salvaged vehicles. Some tech and mechanic savvy people buy those vehicles and...
PoliticsGreen Car Reports

Nissan targets 40% battery electric models for US by 2030—more than Biden pact

Nissan on Thursday announced an "intention" to make battery-electric cars account for more than 40% of its United States sales by 2030, with additional sales from other electrified models, such as hybrids and plug-in hybrids. That represents a more aggressive target than that unveiled by the Biden Administration that overshadowed...
AdvocacyValueWalk

Tesla Claims Being Able To Recycle 92% Of Its Electric Car Batteries

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it has managed to recycle 92% of the batteries used in its range of vehicles. The information comes as a relief for Elon Musk amid delays of both the Tesla Semi and the long-awaited Cybertruck. New Technology Of Extracting Electric Car Batteries. Tesla has managed...
Carsetftrends.com

Half of U.S. Vehicles Sold to Be Electric by 2030

By 2030, half of all cars and light trucks sold in America could be electric, hydrogen-fueled, or plug-in hybrid, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Of those meeting at the White House last Friday were Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantics NV, the maker of Chrysler. The initiative will fund supply-chain research and development, and manufacturing. Additionally, the automakers have asked for purchase incentives as well as national electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

Comments / 7

Community Policy