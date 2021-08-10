Will Consumers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles? Arcimoto Is Betting on It
President Joe Biden announced last week his push to have 50% electric vehicles on the road by 2030 -- a deadline some say is too ambitious. There's no existing charging infrastructure to accommodate growth in EV purchases, and gas station owners are only moderately willing to take a gamble on installing charging stations. That's where Arcimoto comes in: CEO Mark Frohnmayer joins Cheddar Climate to explain how their three-wheel electric vehicles can help consumers make the switch -- the cars can be charged using any regular outlet.cheddar.com
