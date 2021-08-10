Cancel
New York City, NY

Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don't and what's next

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — (AP) — After months of holding on to power, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday.

We take you through what happened and what's next:

REMIND ME — WHAT WAS HE ACCUSED OF?

Cuomo was under investigation for several things, but the prevailing issue leading to his resignation concerned sexual harassment allegations. An investigative report released last week said he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom had worked for him or the state. Other issues in play in a state Assembly impeachment probe: how his administration handled data on COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes, his $5 million pandemic leadership book deal and whether friends and relatives were given special access to COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic.

CUOMO SAID HE WASN'T GOING ANYWHERE. WHY DID HE RESIGN NOW?

Cuomo has denied the most serious allegations against him and acknowledged Tuesday that his "instinct is to fight." But he said the impeachment process would take months and consume resources that should go toward "managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City."

SO WHO'S IN CHARGE NOW?

Still Cuomo. His resignation won't take effect for two weeks. But Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is on deck to take over afterward.

WHY IS HE WAITING 14 DAYS TO LEAVE?

Cuomo said he wanted time for a "seamless” transition to the new administration. He declared Hochul could be caught up to speed in a timely fashion.

IF HE LEAVES OFFICE, WILL HE BE SAFE FROM CHARGES?

Prosecutors in Albany, Westchester and on Long Island have already said their investigations into whether Cuomo committed any crimes will continue. Cuomo might be hoping that prosecutors or the women who complained about his behavior might lose interest in pursuing a case now that he's out of office.

DOES CUOMO HAVE REGRETS?

He "deeply, deeply" apologized to the "11 women who I truly offended." But he continued to deny the most serious allegations outlined in the report and again blamed the allegations as misunderstandings attributed to "generational and cultural differences." Last week, he personally apologized to two accusers — ex-aide Charlotte Bennett and a wedding guest he was photographed kissing, Anna Ruch. On Tuesday, he added the unnamed New York State Police trooper who said he inappropriately touched her to the list.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

