Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

5-year-old Virginia boy dies after being left in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5c97_0bNoeuA500

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 5-year-old Virginia boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car, authorities said.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in Springfield.

Lt. John Lieb, a spokesperson for the Fairfax Police Department, said the child was being taken home with his siblings when he was left in the vehicle, WUSA reported. It is unclear what caused the child to be left behind or how long he was in the vehicle, the television station reported.

Lieb said officers performed CPR on the unconscious child, who was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, WRC reported.

The heat index in Springfield and the Washington, D.C., metro area soared past 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to the television station.

“Our heart breaks for this family,” Lieb told WUSA.

According to a news release from KidsandCars.org, the child’s death was the 12th hot car fatality nationwide this year and the first in Virginia.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been at least 883 child hot car deaths in the U.S. since 1998, WJLA reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VA
Accidents
City
Washington, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Fairfax County, VA
Accidents
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wusa#Grey Fox Dr#Major Crimes Bureau#Cpr#Wrc#Wjla#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WOKV

2 indicted in connection with Atlanta shooting death of girl

ATLANTA — (AP) — A prosecutor on Friday announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta. Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother's friend...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
WOKV

1 dies in New Mexico school shooting; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — One student was killed and another was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour, police said. The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in New Mexico's largest city in less than...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
WOKV

1 dies in Albuquerque school shooting; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — One student was killed and another was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour, police said. The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The...
Posted by
WOKV

Teen dies after being struck by lightning at New York City beach

NEW YORK — A teenager who was struck by lightning Thursday at a New York City beach has died, officials said. Carlos Ramos, 13, of the Bronx, died at Jacobi Medical Center, city officials confirmed to ABC News Friday. He was one of seven people who were struck by lightning...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
WOKV

Albuquerque middle school student fatally shot; 1 student in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One student was killed and another was in custody Friday after a shooting at a New Mexico middle school, authorities said. The boy, believed to be 13, was fatally shot at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died, Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock of the Albuquerque Police Department told reporters.
Washington StatePosted by
WOKV

First live ‘murder’ hornet of 2021 spotted in Washington state

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed the first live “murder” hornet sighting of 2021 in the state. A homeowner sent state officials a report Aug. 11 that included a photo of a giant Asian hornet attacking a paper wasp nest, KIRO reported. The sighting was about two miles from where the first giant hornet nest was found last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy