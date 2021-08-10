23 Teams in 23 Days: The Pleasant Grove Hawks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – Playing for the Pleasant Grove Hawks is a little different that playing for anyone else. “I wouldn’t even say a cult, but we want to be so close that’s what it seems like,” said junior defensive lineman Victor Shaw. And from one look at practice, this is as close a team as you’ll find across the state. Strengthening the team bond was something Head Coach and Hawk’s Athletic Director Josh Gibson wanted his team to focus on this off-season.