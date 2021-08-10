Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

23 Teams in 23 Days: The Pleasant Grove Hawks

By Wesley Boone
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – Playing for the Pleasant Grove Hawks is a little different that playing for anyone else. “I wouldn’t even say a cult, but we want to be so close that’s what it seems like,” said junior defensive lineman Victor Shaw. And from one look at practice, this is as close a team as you’ll find across the state. Strengthening the team bond was something Head Coach and Hawk’s Athletic Director Josh Gibson wanted his team to focus on this off-season.

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#American Football#The Pleasant Grove Hawks#Pleasant Grove#Carthage#Utsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAFOX Sports

Kings acquire Thompson in 3-team trade with Celtics, Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023...
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: Did Alex Golesh give a starting QB hint on Tuesday?

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made it clear on Tuesday during a media session with reporters that he doesn’t know who UT’s starting quarterback will be this fall. Heupel said the quarterbacks will earn their roles through the course of training camp. Over the next couple of weeks, Heupel...
Iowa City, IAQuad-Cities Times

'Dream team:' Pleasant Valley punctuates storybook season with title

IOWA CITY — After about every state championship game, players and coaches from the victorious side exchange high-fives, embrace and flash wide smiles achieving a season-long mission. The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team did all those things Saturday evening. But as it walked off the diamond with its first...
Armstrong County, PAleadertimes.com

River Hawks’ QB named second-team All-State

The WPIAL’s leading passer from 2020 is back for more this season. Armstrong River Hawks incoming junior quarterback Cadin Olsen was recently named to the 2021 Preseason Pennsylvania All-State high school football team, second team, by maxpreps.com. In 2020, Cadin Olsen threw for more than 2,000 yards last season, which was limited to eight games by the COVID-19 pandemic, while […]
NBAEmory Wheel

The Hawks’ NBA 2K team saw growth during the pandemic

Almost 18 months ago, the world of professional sports was forced to adapt along with the entertainment industry to the coronavirus pandemic. While sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NCAA shut down competition, there was one league that kept going: the NBA 2K League. With little-to-no content shown...
NBANBC Washington

Report: Hawks Re-Sign John Collins, Solidifying One of East's Bests Teams

Hawks re-sign Collins, solidifying one of East's bests teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks have re-signed versatile young big man John Collins to a contract extension worth $125 million over five years, according to ESPN. That should...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks : Grading the three-team Delon Wright trade

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have pulled off a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings per Woj of ESPN. Originally the deal was reported as a trade between the Hawks and Celtics but it expanded to a three-team deal with the Kings.
NBARealGM

Rival Teams Preparing For John Collins To Likely Re-Sign With Hawks

John Collins will be one of the most highly coveted restricted free agents on the market this offseason and teams interested in signing him are increasingly operating under the premise that he will eventually re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins and the Hawks were unable to agree to an extension...

Comments / 0

Community Policy