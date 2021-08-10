Cancel
Lamar County, TX

Lamar County COVID Report 08.21.2021

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris-Lamar County Health District report shows 9 new confirmed PCR tests for Covid 19 and 61 confirmed Antigen cases. The number of active confirmed Covid cases in Lamar County is 357. As of Saturday, the immunization rate was listed at 28.8 percent. The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard continues to show 161 fatalities in Lamar County.

Hospitalizations In TSA-F

Trauma Service Area F – which includes Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, Titus, Bowie and Cass counties reported as of Monday, 86% of the ICU beds in the service area were in use. 58% of the beds were being used by Covid 19 patients.

