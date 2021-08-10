Cancel
NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito — one of greatest goalies EVER — died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer … NHL officials confirmed. “The hockey world will miss him greatly,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn.”

