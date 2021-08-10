Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Xbox has partnered with anime streaming service Crunchyroll to give out three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Crunchyroll outlined the terms of the freebie, which even has its own animated trailer, in a blog post. The offer is only available for users outside of Asia and for new Xbox Game Pass members, but you don't need an active Crunchyroll Premium subscription to take advantage of it. It makes it simple if you do, but you can also start a new subscription if you've been on the fence, or to keep things totally free, you can also begin a 14-day free Crunchyroll Premium trial and claim the Game Pass time before it's over.