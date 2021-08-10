Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC
Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.twinfinite.net
