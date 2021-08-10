Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Retro#Horror Game#European Union#Consoles Pc#Tormented Souls#Pqube#Xbox Series X S#Eu#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Tormented Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Survival-Adventure Game Ankora: Lost Days Announced for PC and Consoles

Summer in Mara developer Chibig has announced their new game, Ankora: Lost Days, for PC and consoles. While specific consoles weren’t mentioned for Ankora: Lost Days, the developer has previously released their games for previous generation consoles – so its expected this will ship for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 alongside Windows PC (via Steam) and Switch sometime in 2022.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Hacking Adventure ‘Recompile’ Gets New Trailer Showing Off the High-Tech Mainframe Ahead of Release on Next-Gen Consoles

Publisher Dear Villagers, known for their work on the recently released The Forgotten City, has uploaded a new trailer today with developer Phigames, briefly showcasing their upcoming hacking adventure, Recompile. This trailer excellently displays the eerie digital landscape of the Mainframe, with a tease of the sinister soundtrack players will...
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Romance Visual Novel ‘Uchikano: Living with my Girlfriend’ Gets Western Release Date on PC Set for Later This Month

MangaGamer announced that the Moonstone-developed romance visual novel Uchikano: Living with my Girlfriend will launch on PC-via MangaGamer on August 26, 2021. Uchikano: Living with my Girlfriend tells the story of Tachibanaki Keisuke, a young man who has just begun his first year as a contributing member of society. The company he works for is small, but he enjoys the work and is content with life. However, as motivated as he is for his career, he’s living alone for the first time in his life and feels like something is missing. If only he had a girlfriend.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Get three months of Xbox Game Pass PC for free with anime platform Crunchyroll

Xbox has partnered with anime streaming service Crunchyroll to give out three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Crunchyroll outlined the terms of the freebie, which even has its own animated trailer, in a blog post. The offer is only available for users outside of Asia and for new Xbox Game Pass members, but you don't need an active Crunchyroll Premium subscription to take advantage of it. It makes it simple if you do, but you can also start a new subscription if you've been on the fence, or to keep things totally free, you can also begin a 14-day free Crunchyroll Premium trial and claim the Game Pass time before it's over.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Dark Souls 3 With DLC Updates PC Download Game for free

Dark Souls 3 With DLC Updates PC Download Game for free. Dark Souls 3’s gameplay is very similar to its predecessor.predecessor game however, there are miproton modifications made to the game like the redesigned multiplayer game mode and a reworked storyline. Furthermore, players will have the ability to control.HidetakaAs the main protagonist, you will lead all the misprotons in the Dark Souls 3 PC game free download.
Video GamesGematsu

Horror adventure game Last Light announced for Switch, PC

Publisher Crest and developer Team Corn Field have announced horror adventure game Last Light for Switch and PC (Steam). The PC version will launch first on August 26 for 1,690 yen. The Switch version has yet to be dated. It will support English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) language options.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Watch anime, get Game Pass PC for free

Do you like anime? Of course you do, everybody likes anime. (Before you argue, remember how into Pokémon you used to be.) Do you like PC games? Of course you do, you’re reading PCGamesN right now. What if you could get access to a robust library of both things for a single price? Thanks to a new promotion from Crunchyroll and Xbox Game Pass, you can.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Platinum's Retro Sequel 'Sol Cresta' Gets New Trailer (And Yuzo Koshiro)

We heard about Sol Cresta — a sequel to arcade shoot-'em-ups Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta — around April Fool's Day this year, and, honestly, we weren't sure if Platinum Games was pulling our leg (partly because it was their April Fool's joke for 2020). But now, a few months later, they've released a (very real) trailer, which names Hideki Kamiya as the writer, and Yuzo Koshiro (Kid Icarus: Uprising, Smash Bros., Etrian Odyssey) for the game's music.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Golf Club Wasteland is Coming to PC and Consoles on 3rd September

Fancy partaking in a round of apocalyptic golf? Next month, you can. Revealed back in June, Golf Club Wasteland is an upcoming golf-meets-side-scrolling adventure game from developer Demagog Studios. In it, you’ll play as an astronaut-dressed fellow as he wanders an apocalyptic wasteland, all in the name of a round of golf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy