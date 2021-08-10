Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A 'code red' on climate change

By Editorial Board Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that climate change is caused by humans is "unequivocal," according to a new United Nations report. What's also unequivocal is that humans are not doing enough to stop or even slow the rate the climate is changing, and that an ongoing failure to do so could make this summer's natural disasters — fires and extreme heat in western states and Canadian provinces, Greece and Turkey as well as floods in Central Europe and China and drought in multiple parts of the world — happen far more frequently.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Drought#United Nations#Canadian#U N#Ipcc#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Country
China
Related
Environmentwnctimes.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentAmerican Progress

U.N. Climate Change Report Affirms Value of American Climate Science—and the Need To Double Down

This week, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first of four reports—”Climate Change 2021-the Physical Science Basis”—that constitute its sixth assessment report. Not surprisingly, the results affirm the astonishingly dire nature of the climate crisis and confirm the “unequivocal” role of human activities in causing it, with impacts including heat waves, droughts, pest infestations, wildfires, flooding, sea level rise, and coral bleaching, to name just a few.
EnvironmentWETM

Concerning IPCC Climate Report Released

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. Their most recent report details irreversible damage for centuries to millennia regarding changes to the ocean, ice sheets, and global sea level caused by climate change. Of the many alarming statistics, a few that stood out in particular were that in 2019, atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any time in at least 2 million years and our temperatures during the most recent decade (2011-2020) exceeded those of the most recent warm period, around 6,500 years ago. Prior to that, the next most recent warm period was about 125,000 years ago.
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

"Code Red" Overstates Actual Findings of IPCC Climate Report and Trends in Extreme Weather Events

CALGARY, Alberta (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Media headlines, like those of Reuters, Aug. 9, 2021, proclaiming “Code Red for humanity” exaggerate the actual findings of the most recent climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says Friends of Science Society. Mainstream media quotes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ claim with no further review of the report. As long-time climate policy analyst and extreme weather trends expert Roger Pielke, Jr. writes: “Not only is this wrong, it is irresponsible. Nowhere does the IPCC report say that billions of people are at immediate risk.”
EnvironmentMissoulian

Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy ignoring climate code red alert

Yesterday the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change publicized an alarming report entitled “Code Red for Humanity,” written by hundreds of scientists in 195 different countries. It concludes that whatever we do, we’ll still have to endure some effects of earth’s warming for years. The good news is that if we act quickly and boldly this decade, we can stabilize the climate and avoid even worse heat waves, fires, unhealthy and ugly smoke, closed trout streams, drought, floods, rising seas, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes.
EnvironmentRichmond.com

Marsha Mercer column: Choosing to fight climate change

As if fires in the American West, floods in Europe and more intense storms everywhere weren’t enough of a wakeup call, a United Nations panel Monday issued a “code red” warning on global climate change. “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” states the...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Climate Conference focuses on global warming impacts in Georgia

Aug. 13—Shawn Gillen, city manager of Tybee Island, clicked to a slideshow photo of the island's causeway covered in flood waters. Gillen had just spent a few minutes describing some of the flooding impacts of Hurricane Irma in 2017. But this photo was from two years prior. "This is not...
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cyprus: Climate change, rural decline boost wildfire risk

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The disappearance of rural communities in combination with climate change could make wildfires — like those seen in many Mediterranean countries this summer — more frequent in the future, Cyprus' environment minister said on Friday. Costas Kadis told The Associated Press that as more people abandon villages,...
EnvironmentGainesville Times

Opinion: World must come together to address climate change

In his letter to the editor, Brian Moss made a great point about not building houses on a foundation of sand regarding climate change. Neither should we keep our heads buried in that sand and refuse to acknowledge what is proven by sound scientific research. We must ready ourselves for...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Climate crisis: Personal, governmental changes

Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:. This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother. Therefore I am compelled...
EnvironmentScienceBlog.com

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described “unprecedented” climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel’s first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

InForum Minute: Climate change likely to boost average temperature by 4 degrees

Here is your InForum Minute morning briefing for Friday, August 13th. Headline story: FARGO — The winters will gradually keep getting shorter. The summers will get hotter. Droughts will become longer and more frequent. River flooding will increase. Those are among the climate predictions for the region including North Dakota and Minnesota in the latest assessment of climate change science by the influential Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Environmentbuckscountyherald.com

New climate report demands action

Send letters to P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy