A 'code red' on climate change

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. Their most recent report details irreversible damage for centuries to millennia regarding changes to the ocean, ice sheets, and global sea level caused by climate change. Of the many alarming statistics, a few that stood out in particular were that in 2019, atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any time in at least 2 million years and our temperatures during the most recent decade (2011-2020) exceeded those of the most recent warm period, around 6,500 years ago. Prior to that, the next most recent warm period was about 125,000 years ago.