A 'code red' on climate change
The fact that climate change is caused by humans is "unequivocal," according to a new United Nations report. What's also unequivocal is that humans are not doing enough to stop or even slow the rate the climate is changing, and that an ongoing failure to do so could make this summer's natural disasters — fires and extreme heat in western states and Canadian provinces, Greece and Turkey as well as floods in Central Europe and China and drought in multiple parts of the world — happen far more frequently.www.startribune.com
