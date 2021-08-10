Ryan Adams ‘confused’ when Mandy Moore joined women with abuse allegations

Mandy Moore has taken her adorable little boy for his first swim in the ocean. See the sweet pic of Gus wearing floral shorts and a bucket hat. Mandy Moore is getting her little boy acclimated to the ocean at an early age. The beloved actress and singer, 37, took to Instagram on August 12 to share an adorable pic of five-month-old Gus dipping his feet in the water. The This Is Us star held onto her mini-me son, as he donned a pair of floral shorts and a white bucket hat, and dipped his tiny feet into the water. “Baby’s first dip in the Atlantic,” she captioned the post, adding the funny hashtag “#thisisgus.”