School board mulls name for revamped south campus

Once school starts in the fall, Brainerd Public Schools will begin deciding on a name for the remodeled south campus at Brainerd High School. “We’re getting to the point where we need to make some decisions on the name for the South Campus because of signage, both inside/outside, and even the sign for when they dedicate the building. We’re trying to get most of those ordered at the same time to make it convenient,” Laine Larson told the school board Monday, Aug. 9.