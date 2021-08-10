Instant Rewind: Pacers 83, Hawks 84 (Summer League)

The Pacers' young players showed out on Tuesday in Las Vegas, but Indiana dropped its second straight Summer League contest at the buzzer, falling to the Atlanta Hawks, 84-83. The Hawks jumped out to an early 10-2 lead on Tuesday, but the Pacers battled back. Indiana surged ahead thanks to a 14-3 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from rookie guard Chris Duarte. The 13th overall pick put on a show in the first quarter, scoring 10 points, knocking down a pair of treys, and connecting with fellow first-round pick Isaiah Jackson on a transition alley-oop to help the Pacers out to a 21-19 lead entering the second quarter.