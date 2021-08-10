NXT's Ember Moon Not Medically Cleared to Compete
Tonight's NXT was supposed to feature a clash between Ember Moon and Dakota Kai, who happens to be the Number 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, it appears that the match is not going to take place, as NXT announced not too long ago that Moon was deemed not medically cleared to compete. As a result, it will be Sarray taking on Kai, and now fans are wondering what's going on with Moon and the possibility of an injury. Hopefully, we get some clarification soon, but whatever the issue is it does seem legitimate, as Moon addressed the news on social media.comicbook.com
