Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minneola, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ford, northeastern Meade and northwestern Clark Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH