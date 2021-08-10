Renting or Selling Your Home – How To Monetize Property in 2021

There is no question that it’s a seller’s market for residential real estate today. The burning questions are: Why? How long will it last? Should sellers sell now? And finally; Should buyers wait to buy? First, it has become a seller’s market because both inventory and interest rates are at historic lows. Either one of those factors alone would drive up prices. Together, they have unleashed a powerhouse seller’s market and an explosion of buyers seeking more personal living space – largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With too few homes driving competition, buyers can afford to offer more and bid prices up because it is so cheap to borrow money.