Renting or Selling Your Home – How To Monetize Property in 2021
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing industry are yet to be explored. However, experts estimate rising demand in the coming years. Lower mortgage rates and the availability of more real estate inventory are contributing factors. If you own a home, monetizing strategies include selling it to rake in the profits or rent it out. Rental income can cover not just mortgage payments but also the cost of utilities, repairs, maintenance, and insurance premiums.
