Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY At 658 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deale, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Mayo, Shady Side, Deale, Rhode River, Galesville, Friendship, Harwood, West River, Tracys Landing and Lothian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH