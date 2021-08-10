Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Charlotte and southeastern Halifax Counties through 745 PM EDT At 657 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lunenburg to near South Boston. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Halifax Redoak Clover Scottsburg Hitesburg and Staunton River State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH