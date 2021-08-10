Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lee; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR LEE...OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Warren to 5 miles west of Freeport, moving northeast at 45 mph. The strongest winds with these storms are moving across Ogle County and toward western and southern Winnebago County. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Forreston and Durand. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH